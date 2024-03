Wayzata senior Jackson McAndrew finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 blocked shots as Wayzata defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 74-48 in the Class 4A state semifinals Thursday night at Williams Arena.

Monteff Dixon led Cretin-Derham Hall with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Wayzata will defend their state title against the winner of Minnetonka/Eagan.

