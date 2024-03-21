Boys State Hoops: Mankato East rallies to beat Alexandria in Class 3A semifinals

Mankato East found themselves down 14-0 early in the first half against Alexandria but still rallied for a 65-62 win in the Class 3A state semifinals Thursday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Carson Schweim led Mankato East with 15 points, on five three-pointers, and Manaow Omot chipped in with 11 points. Future Gopher Grayson Grove finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Alexandria.

Mankato East will play defending champ Totino-Grace in the Class 3A championship game on Saturday.

***Click the video box for highlights***