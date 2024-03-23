Boys State Hoops: Lake City beats defending champ Albany to reach Class 2A championship
Hunter Lorenson scored 22 points and finished with 14 rebounds as Lake City defeated Albany 69-59 in the Class 2A state semifinals Friday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Lorenson passed Minnesota basketball legend Randy Breuer on Lake City’s all-time scoring list during the game.
Albany, the defending state champions, were led by Zeke Austin and Jack Rieland who each scored 16 points.
Lake City will face top-seeded Breck in the Class 2A championship game Saturday night at 5:00 p.m.
