Boys State Hoops: Fertile-Beltrami beats West Central in triple-overtime thriller

In the best game of the tournament so far, Fertile-Beltrami defeated West Central Area 84-75 in triple-overtime on Friday in the Class 1A state semifinals.

West Central trailed by three with time ticking away in regulation but Mitchell Dewey banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer to send it to overtime. Fertile-Beltrami was finally able to pull away in the third overtime. Preston Hanson led them in scoring with 23 points.

