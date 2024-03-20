Boys State Hoops: DeLaSalle heads back to 3A semifinals after win over Orono

DeLaSalle defeated Orono 70-64 in a Class 3A quarterfinal at Williams Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

Bolstered by freshman guard Jaeden Udean with 26 points, the Islanders are back in the 3A semifinals. Junior guard Andrew Apiagyei added 10 points.

DeLaSalle will now face the Totino-Grace Eagles in a rematch of last year’s state championship in a 3A semifinal at Williams Arena at noon on Thursday. 45-TV will have coverage.

Orono will now battle Stewartville at the Gangelhoff Center in a Class 3A consolation semifinal at 2PM Thursday.