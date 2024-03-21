Boys State Hoops: Defending champ Totino-Grace tops DeLaSalle in Class 3A semifinals

In a rematch of last year’s state title game, defending Class 3A state champion Totino-Grace once again got the best of DeLaSalle. Isaiah Johnson-Arigu stuffed the stat sheet with 28 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and four blocked shots as the Eagles beat the Islanders 74-67 in the state semifinals at Williams Arena.

DeLaSalle was led by Justin Johnson who scored 14 points but the Islanders shot just 35% from the field.

Top-seeded Totino-Grace will face the winner of Alexandria/Mankato East in Saturday’s Class 3A championship game at 1:00 p.m. at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.