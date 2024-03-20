Boys State Hoops: Defending 3A State Champs Totino-Grace victorious over Stewartville in 3A quarterfinal

The Totino-Grace Eagles came out on top in Wednesday’s Class 3A quarterfinal with the Stewartville Tigers at Williams Arena, 57-48.

Senior Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, a Miami-Florida signee, and junior guard Chace Watley each had 13 points.

Totino-Grace will battle DeLaSalle in rematch of last year’s state championship final in a 3A semifinal at Williams Arena at noon on Thursday. 45-TV will have coverage.

Stewartville will play Orono at the Gangelhoff Center in a Class 3A consolation semifinal at 2PM Thursday.