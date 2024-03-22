Boys State Hoops: Cherry tops Nevis to make it to Class 1A championship game

Future Gopher Isaac Asuma scored 20 points as Cherry beat Nevis 76-58 in the Class 1A state semifinals Friday at Williams Arena.

Asuma’s younger brothers also played well for Cherry. Noah scored 20 points and Isaiah chipped in with 14 points.

Alex Lester led Nevis with 18 points.

After finishing in fourth place the last two years, Cherry now will have a chance to win a state title. They will play the winner of Fertile-Beltrami and West Central on Saturday at Williams Arena.

45-TV will televise all four championship games on Saturday.