Boys State Hoops: Breck too much for Minnehaha Academy in 2A semifinals

Breck outscored Minnehaha Academy by 18 points in the second en route to a 70-45 win Friday in the Class 2A state semifinals at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Wisconsin commit Daniel Freitag did a little bit of everything for Breck finishing with 13 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, and five steals. Hanif Muhammad also scored 13 points for the Mustangs.

George Norsman led the way for Minnehaha Academy with 15 points.

