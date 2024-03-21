Boys State Hoops: Breck Dominates Waseca 76-42 in Class 2A Quarterfinal

The Breck Mustangs (29-1) cruised in their Class 2A Quarterfinal matchup against the Waseca Blue Jays (20-11), winning 76-42 Wednesday night at Williams Arena.

Breck finished the night with five different scorers in double figures and were led by JP Musoke who had 13 points. Senior and Wisconsin signee Daniel Freitag picked up a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists. Laird Keeton had 11 points for the Blue Jays in the loss.

With the win, Breck will advance to the 2A state semifinals to face off against Minnehaha Academy who defeated Pequot Lakes 63-47. The game is set for Friday at 6 p.m. at Williams Arena. The game will be televised by 45-TV.