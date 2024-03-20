Boys State Hoops: #1-seed Wayzata pulls away in 77-64 4A quarterfinal win over Rogers

Top-seed Wayzata found their stride, pushing a ten-point halftime lead up as high as 28 points in the second half in their 77-64 win over Rogers in the Class 4A Boys Basketball State Quarterfinals.

Click the video box on this page to watch extended highlights from the Class 4A Boys Basketball State Quarterfinal between Wayzata and Rogers

Wayzata’s Jackson McAndrew and Isaac Olmstead shared the team lead with 17 points.

The Trojans shot 65.2% in the first half, but Rogers was still in contact at halftime. An explosive 16-3 Wayzata run in a three-minute stretch mid-second made it 71-43 with 6:40 left in the game.

Christian Wagner-Walthall led the Royals with 14 points.

Wayzata advances to Thursday’s Class 4A State Semifinals. They’ll face 5-seed Cretin-Derham Hall at 6:00 p.m. at Williams Arena.

