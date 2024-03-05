Boys State Hockey Tournament preview: Cretin-Derham Hall ready for third straight appearance

After trips to the quarterfinals and semifinals the last two years, the Cretin-Derham Hall boys hockey team is ready to take the next step this week.

The Raiders were the 5-seed in their section, but beat Park (Cottage Grove), 1-seed Eastview in overtime, and St. Thomas Academy to seal another trip to the 2A State Tournament.

Cretin-Derham Hall was close all season, losing by one goal seven times, including to powerhouses Edina and Hermantown.

KSTP Sports attended Raiders practice on Monday and spoke with head coach Matt Funk and senior captain Chuck Owens.

Owens, who will play in college for Air Force Academy, is the only player on the roster that has played in the last two state tournaments.

Cretin-Derham Hall plays 3-seed Centennial in the quarterfinals on Thursday at approximately 1 p.m.