Boys lacrosse – Shakopee beats Lakeville North

nbsp;

Two of the top boys lacrosse teams in the state, No. 3 Lakeville North and No. 4 Shakopee faced each other Tuesday. Shakopee won the game 15-6.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from the game***

With the win, Shakopee improves to 8-2 overall, the Sabers will travel to Lakeville South on Tuesday.

The loss is the first of the season for Lakeville North, the Panthers are 9-1 overall on the season and are at Farmington on Friday.