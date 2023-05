nbsp;

The two time defending boys state lacrosse champion, Benilde-St. Margaret’s is cruising through the regular season and has extended their winning streak to 43 consecutive games after an 18-4 win against Centennial Saturday afternoon.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from the game***

With the win, the Red Knights improve to 12-0, BSM will play their final regular season game on Monday at Waconia.