Boys Hoops: Jalen Wilson’s 32 points power 3A #1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s to win over St. Louis Park

No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s tops St. Louis Park, 78-68, to advance to 9-0 thanks to 32 points from Jalen Wilson.

Wilson, a Northern Iowa commit, led the Red Knights on both the offensive and defensive end in the rivalry victory.

Wilson said last year’s defense was not the team’s strong suit but they have stepped it up this season.

“We collectively decided that defense has to be our emphasis this year,” Wilson said. “Offense for us has never really been a true problem but on the defensive end we figured it out.”

The Red Knights started on a three-game win streak last season but lost their next six games. Benilde-St. Margaret’s in 2025 is now 9-0 through the first nine games and the top-ranked class 3A team.

St. Louis Park felt the loss of three different starters twins Marley and Micah Curtis (North Dakota commits) along with senior guard Rashaad Kimber. The trio have combined for over 50 points per game this season.

A bright spot in navigating the losses of key players was sophomore Matthew Johnson had a breakout performance leading the Orioles with 21 points.

The Red Knights will look to make it 10 straight wins to open their season as they travel to Chanhassen to face the Storm on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.