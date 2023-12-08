Boys hockey – Wayzata stays undefeated with win over Hill-Murray

The Wayzata boys hockey team has played four games this season and has four wins after a 5-2 victory over Hill-Murray Thursday night at Aldrich Arena.

The Trojans never trailed in the game, they scored three goals in the opening period on their way to five scores on the night.

With the win, Wayzata improves to 4-0 on the season, next action for the Trojans is home game against Andover on Saturday.

Hill-Murray drops to 1-1-1 on the season, the Pioneers are at Tartan on Saturday.