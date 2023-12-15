Boys hockey – Wayzata remains undefeated with 6-3 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s

The Wayzata boys hockey team hasn’t had a shortage of goal scoring early on this season. The Trojans have scored six goals a game in five of their first six games. Wayzata beat the Red Knights 6-3 Thursday night in Plymouth.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s played Wayzata tougher than the final score indicated. The game was tied 2-2 heading into the third period.

Early in the third, Carson Clark scored for Wayzata in what would be the game winner. His goal gave the Trojans a 4-3 lead.

Wayzata is (6-0) overall on the season, the Trojans next game is at Centennial Saturday afternoon.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s is (5-1) overall, next action for the Red Knights is Tuesday night when they host Blake.