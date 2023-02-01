Boys hockey – Cretin-Derham Hall beats Blake 8-3

The Cretin-Derham Hall boys hockey team snapped a two game losing skid with a 8-3 win over Blake Tuesday night at Blake Ice Arena.

Cretin-Derham Hall scored three goals in the first period, and five in the third period in the victory.

With the win, CDH improved to 14-6-1 overall on the season. Next action: CDH will host Lakeville South on Thursday.

Following the loss, Blake’s overall record now sits at 11-8-1. Blake will host Gentry Academy Thursday night.