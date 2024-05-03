Boys High School Lacrosse: Prior Lake defeats Bloomington Jefferson in top-five matchup

Fifth-ranked Prior Lake (5-0) took down No. 1 Bloomington Jefferson (7-1) 5-4 Thursday night at Bloomington Jefferson High School. The Lakers remain undefeated after handing the Jaguars their first loss of the season.

Prior Lake’s Max Anderson and Jefferson’s Mason Van Brunt both notched two goals in the low scoring affair.

The Lakers will look to keep their season rolling Tuesday in a matchup with No. 6 Lakeville North. Bloomington Jefferson will hit the road Tuesday to take on No. 8 Chanhassen.