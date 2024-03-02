Boys High School Hockey: White Bear Lake earns state tournament berth with shutout win over Hill-Murray

White Bear Lake scored 36 seconds into the game against rival Hill-Murray and never trailed after that on their way to a 3-0 win in the Class 2A, Section-4 championship game at Aldrich Arena Friday night.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights of the 2A, Section 4 title game***

White Bear Lake junior Jack Stanius scored an even strength goal 36 seconds into the game that give the Bears a 1-0 lead.

White Bear Lake junior goaltender Leo Gabriel stopped all 29 shots that came his way in net.

The game was remained 1-0 until late in the third period, when the Bears sealed the victory with two empty net goals from Blake Eckerle and Nolan Roed in the 3-0 win.

White Bear Lake is headed to the boys state tournament for the first time since 2019, and making their 20th trip to the tournament in program history.

For more information on the MSHSL Boys State Hockey Tournament, click here.