White Bear Lake survived a scare in the first round of the playoffs beating Roseville 5-2 in the Section 4AA quarterfinals Saturday at Aldrich Arena.

The game was tied 1-1 heading into the third period, but Nolan Roed gave the Bears a 2-1 lead just 17 seconds into the period. Roed is a finalist for the Mr. Hockey Award.

***Click the video box for extended highlights from the game***