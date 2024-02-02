Boys High School Hockey: Top-ranked Minnetonka edges No. 3 Wayzata 5-4 in overtime

Minnetonka junior Danny Klaers scored in overtime to give the unbeaten and top-ranked Skippers (18-0-2) a 5-4 win over No. 3 Wayzata (17-2-2) Thursday night at Pagel Ice Arena in Minnetonka.

It was a game of momentum swings. Wayzata built a 2-0 lead in the first period before Minnetonka rallied for three straight goals and a 3-2 lead heading into the second intermission. Wayzata came back in the third period and took a 4-3 lead when Eli Molde scored his second goal of the night.

Minnetonka sent the game to overtime when Gophers commit Javon Moore scored on a breakaway to even the game at 4-4.

The Trojans and Skippers skated to a 1-1 tie earlier in the season.

