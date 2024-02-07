Boys High School Hockey: Maple Grove tops Centennial in battle of top-10 teams

Sixth-ranked Maple Grove (13-5-0) edged out a 4-2 victory over No. 8 Centennial (15-5-2) Tuesday night at Maple Grove Community Center and KSTP Sports was there.

It was a back-and-forth battle with Centennial holding a 2-1 lead during the second period before Maple Grove rattled off two unanswered goals. Junior forward Brady Aubut was the one to put the Crimson ahead 3-2 in the third.

Both Maple Grove and Centennial are back in action Thursday, Feb. 8, with the Crimson taking on St. Thomas Academy at home and the Cougars traveling to battle with Elk River/Zimmerman.

These two teams could very well meet again in the section playoffs.