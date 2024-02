Jackson Reeves had a goal and an assist as Hill-Murray beat East Ridge 4-1 in the Section 4AA quarterfinals Saturday at Aldrich Arena.

Gophers football commit Simon Seidl also had a goal and an assist for Pioneers.

East Ridge goalie JT Drum made Hill-Murray work for their goals – making an impressive 52 saves on 55 shots on goal.

***Click the video box for extended highlights from the game***