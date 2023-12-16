Boys High School Hockey: Grand Rapids finishes strong in 4-3 win over Eden Prairie

Grand Rapids rallied in their third period to beat Eden Prairie 4-3 Friday night in the Edina Holiday classic at Braemar Arena.

Tied at 2-2 through two periods, Eden Prairie took a 3-2 midway through the third period when Dylan Vornwald scored on the power play.

Grand Rapids tied it back up 91 seconds later. Jacob Garski scored from the slot on the power play to make it a 3-3 game. Jameson Duell scored the game-winner for the Thunderhawks with under six minutes remaining in the game. Garski scored twice for Grand Rapids and Williams Shermoen had a pair of assists. John Kleis tallied a goal and an assist for Eden Prairie.

The loss drops Eden Prairie to 3-2 this season. The Eagles play Edina Saturday night. Grand Rapids improves to 5-4 and they’ll face Elk River/Zimmerman on Saturday night.