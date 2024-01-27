Boys High School Basketball: Wayzata bounces back with 92-80 win over Minneapolis Washburn

After suffering their first loss of the season Tuesday night against Hopkins, the top-ranked Wayzata boys basketball team got back on track on their home court with a 92-80 win over Minneapolis Washburn on Friday night.

Jackson McAndrew led Wayzata with 31 points and went over the 1,000 career point mark in the process. Christian Wiggins scored 25 for the Trojans.

Washburn was led by Cooper Carlson’s 23 points and Kyle Jorgensen added 19 points for the Millers.

Wayzata’s record improves to 15-1. Washburn falls to 14-2 with the loss snapping their 13-game win streak.

