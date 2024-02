Jayden Moore scored 24 points as Hopkins earned a 83-81 win at conference rival Minnetonka Friday night.

Anthony Smith added 23 points for the Royals and broke the 81-81 tie with less than 20 seconds remaining in the second half.

Andy Stefonowicz led Minnetonka with 23 points and Isa El-Amin added 22 points for the Skippers.

