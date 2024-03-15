Boys High School Basketball: Eagan advances to state with 60-42 win over Eastview in 4A Section 3 Championship

The Eagan Wildcats (17-12) defeated the Eastview Lightning (6-23) 60-42 in the Class 4A Section 3 Championship Thursday night in Eagan. With the win, Eagan will advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2005.

The Wildcats were led by senior guard Max Buslee who finished with 14 points and senior forward Liam Madigan who had 13 points. Eastview’s Jonathan Mekonnen had a team high 17 points in the loss.

Eagan will now play in the state tournament which begins March 20 at Target Center.