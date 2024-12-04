Boys High School Basketball: Cretin-Derham Hall rolls over Burnsville in season opener

Cretin-Derham Hall began their season with an 87-54 blowout against Burnsville Tuesday night. The Raiders jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. They led 54-19 at halftime.

***Click the video box above to watch the full Burnsville vs. Cretin-Derham Hall highlights***

Sophomore Ty Schlagel led the way for Cretin-Derham Hall with 27 points. He’s the top-ranked sophomore in the state and already holds an offer from the Gophers.

Junior Jojo Mitchell scored his 1000th career point in the first half.

Burnsville’s Abdullahi Abdirashid shot well from behind the arc and led the Blaze in scoring with 21 points.