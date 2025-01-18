Boys H.S. Basketball: Tartan remains undefeated after 73-71 win over Hastings

Tartan stays unbeaten thanks to a last-second floater from CJ Banks to knock off Hastings 73-71 and improve to 13-0.

Banks finished with 17 points and his back-court mate KJ Wilson provided 21 points to lead the Titans.

***Click the video box for highlights from the game***

Wilson’s strong first half helped the Titans to a 43-38 lead at halftime. Deep into the second half, Tartan built its largest lead, 14.

But, a comeback by Lukas and Matthew Foss helped the Raiders draw within single digits. The pair combined for 37 points in the loss.

Kyan Esterby’s three-pointer tied the game at 71 with under a minute to play. Banks who had been knocking down threes all game stepped inside the arc and drained a floater with 2.2 seconds to go.

Matthew Foss’s final fling of the ball came up short and the Titans held on to their 13th consecutive victory to open the 2024-25 season.

Tartan has not been 13-0 to start a season in over 15 years. The Titans will head to Eagan to test themselves and their record on Tuesday night.