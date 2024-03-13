Boys H.S. Basketball: Wayzata dominates Hopkins to punch ticket to state tourney

The Wayzata Trojans (27-1) took down the Hopkins Royals (23-6) 105-76 in a section championship game Tuesday night at Wayzata High School. Wayzata is heading back to the 4A state tournament.

The Trojans were led by Creighton commit and senior Jackson McAndrew, who finished the night with 40 points. Junior guard Anthony Smith tried his best to keep the Royals in the game dropping a team-high 31 points.

Wayzata, the 2023 state champions, will now have a chance to defend its title with state games starting next week.

McAndrew is a finalist to be named Mr. Basketball.