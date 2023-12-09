Boys basketball – Future Gopher leads Cherry to win over Holy Family

Get used to watching Cherry senior guard Isaac Asuma play in the Twin Cities, the future Gopher led Cherry to a 73-69 win over Holy Family at Hopkins High School Saturday afternoon.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from this game***

Asuma scored 21 points and finished with nine rebounds in the game. Isaiah Asuma finished with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Cherry is the top team in Class-A, the Tigers now have a 4-0 record. Cherry returns to the Twin Cities on December 28-29 to play Forest Lake and Park Center at Concordia St. Paul.

The loss was Holy Family’s first of the season, the Fire are 2-1 on the season and host Glencoe-Silver Lake on Thursday.