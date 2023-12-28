Boys basketball – Forest Lake beats Cherry in holiday tournament

The Forest Lake boys basketball team handed Cherry and future Gopher Isaac Asuma their first loss of the season after Forest Lake hit a game clinching three pointer in the final seconds for a 69-65 win.

Cherry senior guard Isaac Asuma finished with 15 points, Noah Sundquist added 22 points for Cherry.

Forest Lake senior Brennan Sauvageau scored the game clinching three pointer in the final seconds, he finished with 21 points.

Forest Lake improved to 4-2 overall after the win. Cherry dropped their first game of the season with this loss and is now 7-1 overall.