Boys and girls state lacrosse semifinals highlights

By KSTP

State Lacrosse (June 13)

Championship Saturday for the high school lacrosse season in Minnesota is set. Both the boys and girls semifinals matches took place on Thursday.

***Click the video box above to view highlights from Lakeville North’s win over Stillwater in the boys bracket, and Lakeville South’s win over Stillwater in the girls bracket.**

In the boys bracket, the No. 1 seed, Benilde-St.Margaret’s beat Eden Prairie 11-7. The Red Knights will see the No. 3 seed, Lakeville North in the state title match. North defeated Stillwater 17-5 in the semifinals.

Click here to view the boys bracket.

In the girls bracket, Prior Lake defeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s 11-10 for a title match berth. The No. 1 seed, Lakeville South beat Stillwater 17-8.

Click here to view the girls bracket.