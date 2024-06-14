Boys and girls state lacrosse semifinals highlights

Championship Saturday for the high school lacrosse season in Minnesota is set. Both the boys and girls semifinals matches took place on Thursday.

In the boys bracket, the No. 1 seed, Benilde-St.Margaret’s beat Eden Prairie 11-7. The Red Knights will see the No. 3 seed, Lakeville North in the state title match. North defeated Stillwater 17-5 in the semifinals.

In the girls bracket, Prior Lake defeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s 11-10 for a title match berth. The No. 1 seed, Lakeville South beat Stillwater 17-8.

