Bongokuhle Hlongwane signs new contract with Loons

Minnesota United has signed midfielder Bongokuhle Hlongwan to a three year contract.

Hlongwane was signed to a three-year, keeping him in Minnesota until 2027. The Loons also have a club option for 2028.

“I’m grateful to be a part of this amazing team again; it means a lot to me and my family, said Hlongwane. “I can’t wait to continue playing in front our fans, and I hope for more joy and success.”

Hlongwane joined Minnesota United in January 2021, and across all competitions, Hlongwane has scored 30 goals over 108 game appearances and is second in MNUFC’s MLS history for goals scored, behind only Robin Lod’s 32 tallies.

“Since his arrival, Bongi has continued to improve his game and has had a positive impact to the team when it came to his success on and off of the field,” said Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad. “His new contract is a testament to Minnesota and MLS, and our club looks forward to seeing his continued growth and work ethic contribute to the success of our upcoming year and beyond.”

Hlongwane will no longer occupy a U22 Initiative slot on MNUFC’s roster and will now take up a senior roster spot.