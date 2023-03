Mackenzie Visser had a huge game for BOLD as they defeated Hayfield 58-46 in the Class 1A semifinals at the Girls State Basketball Tournament on Friday at Williams Arena.

Visser finished the game with 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots. Lainey Braulick led BOLD in scoring with 19 points.

BOLD will play Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class 1A state title game on Saturday at noon on 45TV.