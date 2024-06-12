Q&A ESPN’s Bobby Marks: Tough for Wolves to trade Karl-Anthony Towns

It’ll be another fascinating off-season for the Timberwolves, mostly because of the ownership saga. Who will ultimately be the majority owner: Glen Taylor or the group led by Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez?

An arbitration hearing on a to-be-determined date this summer will have a say in that. Then, depending on whether Lore and Rodriguez win the hearing, the NBA’s Board of Governors would have to approve them with 23 affirmative votes.

That was one topic we tackled with ESPN analyst Bobby Marks, via Zoom.

***Click the video box above to watch our Wolves off-season primer chat with Marks***

We also touched on whether the Wolves could look to trade All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, the future of unrestricted free agent Kyle Anderson, and much more.

Marks was assistant general manager of the Nets before joining ESPN.