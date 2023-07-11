Bloomington’s Freitag in a summer of transition

nbsp;

Daniel Freitag was standout high school basketball and football player for Bloomington-Jefferson last school year but this summer is bringing some changes. Freitag is moving to California to attend Southern California Academy.

“Breaking the news to everyone was the hardest thing to do,” Freitag told KSTP’s Darren Wolfson. “I will miss a lot of things about Jefferson.”

Freitag committed to the University of Wisconsin on a basketball scholarship in the spring and that will be the sole sport he focuses on. Southern California Academy doesn’t even have a football team.

“Leaving Jefferson was one thing but leaving the sport is also very challenging.”

***CLICK VIDEO BOX FOR THE FULL STORY***