Bloomington native Jake Irvin reflects on MLB journey that has him in Nationals rotation

Bloomington native and Jefferson high school product Jake Irvin has had a solid three-start MLB debut with Washington. He earned his first win last week at San Francisco and had an earned run average below one after starts vs. the Cubs and Giants. After being credited with six earned runs on Sunday in a loss vs. the Mets, Irvin’s ERA is now 4.11.

After being lifted in a 2-1 deficit vs. New York, his bullpen couldn’t nail down that inning.

Irvin caught up with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Monday to reflect on the hectic month and how reaching the big leagues is a dream come true.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Irvin***

Irvin was Washington’s 4th round draft pick in 2018.

AP File Photo: Bloomington native Jake Irvin delivers a pitch for Washington during his MLB debut on Wed. May 3.

As a junior, he led the University of Oklahoma with 115 strikeouts and a 6-2 record in 16 starts. He was the Sooners’ regular Friday night starter for two seasons and led them to two NCAA regional berths.

Irvin then climbed through Washington’s minor league system, being added to its 40-man roster last winter.

He bounced back after undergoing Tommy John surgery October 2020.