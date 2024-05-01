Big Ten announces conference matchups for 2024-25 basketball season

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team will officially play all four new members of the Big Ten next season, although only two will come to Williams Arena.

The league announced teams’ conference matchups for the 2024-25 men’s basketball season on Wednesday.

With the Big Ten’s addition of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington, teams will play fewer home-and-away matchups against conference opponents during the season.

Last season, the Gophers faced seven teams both at home and on the road. This upcoming season, that will drop to just the following three teams: Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State.

Additionally, the Gophers will only play away games against Iowa, Nebraska, Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers, UCLA and USC and home-only games against Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Oregon and Washington.

Minnesota finished 9-11 in conference play last season, 10th in the conference, and will try to weather a series of roster changes to build on that next year.