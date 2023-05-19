Bethel baseball hopes to keep upsets coming in NCAA D-III Regional Tourney

nbsp;

As the 4th-seed in the MIAC Baseball Tournament, the Bethel Royals knew they’d need an upset or two to emerge. After three straight wins that saw them allow a grand total of one run, they’re hoping to re-capture some more upset magic in this weekend’s NCAA Regional.

The Royals upset top-seed Gustavus twice on the way to claiming the MIAC Tourney title and the NCAA bid that comes with it.

Click the video box above to hear from the Bethel Royals baseball team as they prepared to head to the NCAA Regional Tournament

They open Regional play in Lacrosse, Wisconsin on Friday against #24 Buena Vista. Wisconsin-Lacrosse and Bethany Lutheran are the other two teams in the Regional.

This is the Royals second straight trip to an NCAA Regional. Last year in Alton, Illinois, the Royals won their first two games at the Regional Tourney – including an upset of #5-ranked Webster – to advance to the Regional Championship.

Needing just one win in two games, Webster bounced back to beat the Royals twice – ending their season.