Girls State Hoops: Top seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s beats Minneapolis Roosevelt in Class 3A Quarterfinal

Led by McDonald’s All-American Olivia Olson, top seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s toppled Roosevelt at Maturi Pavilion on Wednesday morning. It was a Class 3A quarterfinal. The Red Knights won, 75-40. Olson finished with 35-points.

This was Roosevelt’s first ever state appearance.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s will now play 5-seed Stewartville in the semifinals on Thursday.