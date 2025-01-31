Benilde-St. Margaret’s Ken Pauly reaches 600 career coaching wins

Alec Ausmus KSTP

BSM Head Boys Hockey Coach Ken Pauly on 600 Career Wins

Ken Pauly is in his 35th season coaching boys varsity hockey, most of that with Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Thursday night Pauly earned his 600th career victory, become the sixth coach in state history to reach that milestone.

Pauly and the Red Knights beat Orono 6-4 for number 600, improving to 14-5 on the season.

***Click the video above to hear full comments from Ken Pauly about his 600th win***

The other coaches with 600 career victories are Mike Randolph (720), Lorne Grosso (707), Roy Nystrom (705), Willard Ikola (616) and Bill Lechner (612).