Benilde-St. Margaret’s Ken Pauly reaches 600 career coaching wins

Ken Pauly is in his 35th season coaching boys varsity hockey, most of that with Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Thursday night Pauly earned his 600th career victory, become the sixth coach in state history to reach that milestone.

Pauly and the Red Knights beat Orono 6-4 for number 600, improving to 14-5 on the season.

***Click the video above to hear full comments from Ken Pauly about his 600th win***

The other coaches with 600 career victories are Mike Randolph (720), Lorne Grosso (707), Roy Nystrom (705), Willard Ikola (616) and Bill Lechner (612).