Benilde-St. Margaret’s football ready for 4A quarterfinals matchup vs. North Branch

For the first time since its 2016 state title run, Benilde-St. Margaret’s football is back in the state tournament. The Red Knights play North Branch on Thursday night in the 4A quarterfinals.

KSTP Sports was at the Red Knights practice on Wednesday and spoke with 3rd-year head coach Sean McMenomy and senior quarterback Nirvaan Yogarajah.

BSM rallied to beat rival Holy Angels 20-15 in the Section 5AAAA championship game Friday. In other words, it’s a short week heading into Thursday’s game at Monticello high school.

The Red Knights played a challenging regular season schedule and finished just 2-6. But they’ve caught fire in the postseason, winning three consecutive win-or-go-home games.

Thursday’s BSM-North Branch winner advances to the 4A semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.