Girls State Hoops: Benilde-St. Margaret’s erases double-digit deficit in 3A Semi win over DeLaSalle

Olivia Olson’s 25 points and Kendall Mcgee’s 19 helped Benilde-St Margaret’s charge from behind to reel DeLaSalle in then run away for a 64-53 win in the Class AAA Girls Basketball State Quarterfinals.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ extended highlights of the Class AAA Girls Basketball State Quarterfinal between Benilde-St Margaret’s and DeLaSalle

DeLaSalle led by as many as 16 in the first half and by 11 at halftime. The game was tied 45-45 with six-and-a-half to go, when the Red Knights went on a game-clinching run that put the Islanders away.

Two McGee baskets and an Olson fast-break created a 7-0 run for a 52-45 BSM lead with 5:43 to go.

The run extended to 14-2 on another McGee fastbreak bucket for a 59-47 lead with 2:50 to go.

DeLaSalle was led by Aneisha Scott’s 17 points. Jordyn Johnson had 9 points and 12 rebounds for the Islanders.

Benilde St-Margaret’s advances to play Alexandria in Thursday’s Class AAA State Semifinals

RELATED: KSTP Sports Girls Basketball State Tourney Central