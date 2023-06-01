Benilde-St. Margaret’s enters postseason seeking State Boys Lacrosse threepeat

nbsp;

Having played in each of the last five State Boys Lacrosse Championship games – winning the last two – the Benilde-St Margaret’s Red Knights know what the stakes are this time of year.

They begin their pursuit of the program’s sixth title, and third straight, this week in Section Tournament play.

The Red Knights finished the regular season a perfect 13-0 and outscored opponents 200-123.

They bring a 44-game win streak into the postseason, a streak that stretches back two years to their last loss in May 2021.

Since then, they’ve been perfect and collected back-to-back titles along the way.

In addition to their last two titles, BSM won State in 2007, 2010 and 2011.

The Red Knights have played Prior Lake in each of the last four State Championship games. Prior Lake won in 2018 and 2019, Covid took out the 2020 season, then BSM won the last two in 2021 and 2022.

This is the first season the Red Knights are playing under head coach Giuseppe Palermo. He elevated to the position after serving as an assistant coach under former coach Rob Horn, who retired in the offseason.