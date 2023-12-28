Boys Hockey, Dec. 27: Benilde-St. Margaret’s tops Holy Family in Premier Holiday Classic

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys hockey team handed Holy Family its first loss of the year on Wednesday night. KSTP Sports was in attendance at the Premier Holiday Classic in St. Louis Park.

The Red Knights scored a late goal to win 3-2.

***Click the video box above to watch highlights***

BSM has lost just once this year. It came vs. top-5 Wayzata. The Red Knights themselves are ranked in multiple top-10 state-wide polls for AA.