Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys basketball has big goals this season

KSTP Sports spoke with Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys basketball head coach Damian Johnson and power forward Jalen Wilson. The Red Knights take on Mankato West in their season opener on Tuesday night.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s went 24-5 last year and lost to Orono in the 6AAA section finals. They’re looking to best that finish this season.

Wilson is one of the top juniors in the state and told us he’ll be visiting Nebraska and Wisconsin soon. He said he’s also receiving some interest from Virginia Tech.

Johnson is entering his 4th year as Red Knights head coach. He previously coached at North St. Paul, and played for the Gophers and professionally overseas.

He played for the Gophers from 2006 to 2010 and was on the Big Ten All-Defensive team his junior season.