Led by MLB Draft prospect Easton Breyfogle, Benilde-St. Margaret’s baseball aiming to win another title

Arizona commit Easton Breyfogle shares thoughts on his senior season

After graduating 15 seniors from their 2022 Class 3A state championship team, the Benilde-St. Margaret’s baseball team is hoping they have enough talent to make another deep postseason run.

Playing a challenging schedule, the Red Knights are 10-5 this season.

KSTP Sports attended a recent practice and spoke with coach Andy Judkins and senior outfielder Easton Breyfogle.

Breyfogle, an Arizona signee, is considered the top 2023 MLB Draft prospect in the state. In fact, the day KSTP was at practice, he was scheduled to have dinner that night with a Seattle Mariners scout.

If Breyfogle doesn’t turn pro, he’ll head to Tucson and join the Wildcats. But first order of business is trying to lead the Red Knights to another state championship.