Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls basketball team ready for state tournament

For the second straight year, the Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls basketball is in the 3A state tournament. The 2-seed Red Knights play DeLaSalle Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Maturi Pavilion in the quarterfinals.

We stopped by a recent Benilde-SM practice and spoke with first year coach Tim Ellefson and star players Olivia Olson and Kendall McGee.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews with Ellefson, Olson, and McGee, and to see them in action***

Olson is ranked the No. 3 junior in the country, per ESPN, and is a Michigan commit. A forward, Olson can guard all five positions.

McGee, a guard, is one of the top sophomores in the state and a future high-major college player.

Becker is the 1-seed in 3A.